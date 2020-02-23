Saudi Arabia plans open-access FTTH network

Saudi Arabia’s telecoms regulator is leading a New Open Access Initiative that will deliver fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services through any subscriber-selected service provider, independent of fiber infrastructure ownership.



A nation-wide active infrastructure sharing agreement was signed on February 23rd by all six telecom Service Providers in Saudi Arabia, including the CEOs of STC, Mobily, Zain, Etihad Atheeb Telecom (GO), Integrated Telecom Company (ITC) and Integrated Dawiyat. The agreement is notable because it includes both access seekers and access providers.



Dr. Mohammed Al Tamimi, governor of the CITC, commented, “The adoption of an open access model will increase the use of our fiber-optic infrastructure through the development of commercial agreements that make it easier for subscribers to move from one provider to another.” The governor commended the level of cooperation between participating telecoms companies throughout the development of the open access initiative.



CITC noted that the Kingdom’s digital transformation has accelerated significantly since the launch of Vision 2030, with its ICT sector valued at $28.7 billion, the largest in the Arab world. According to the International Telecommunication Union, Saudi Arabia has an internet penetration rate of 93% versus the global average of 53%.





