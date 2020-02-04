Samsung Electronics’ LSI Business is using Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to validate dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology used in the smartphone maker’s new 5G modem.
Samsung's newest 5G modem, Exynos Modem 5123, supports DSS technology.
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Samsung validates dynamic spectrum sharing with Keysight
Samsung Electronics’ LSI Business is using Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to validate dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology used in the smartphone maker’s new 5G modem.