Samsung validates dynamic spectrum sharing with Keysight

Samsung Electronics’ LSI Business is using Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to validate dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS) technology used in the smartphone maker’s new 5G modem.



Samsung's newest 5G modem, Exynos Modem 5123, supports DSS technology.









“We’re pleased to extend our collaboration with Keysight on 5G technology to support the development and commercialization of Samsung’s next generation 5G solutions to ensure that they meet the outstanding performance needed for tomorrow’s 5G devices,” said Woonhaing Hur, vice president of System LSI protocol development at Samsung Electronics. “Together with key collaborators such as Keysight, we’re able to deliver cutting-edge solutions that touch the lives of people around the world every day.”