Samsung intros Secure Element chip with with CC EAL 5+ for mobiles

Samsung Electronics introduced a Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (CC EAL) 5+ certified Secure Element (SE) chip for mobile devices.



The new Secure Element solution consists of a security chip and optimized software for protecting private data on an isolated data storage.



“Strong security measures have become a crucial feature in today’s smart devices as they evolve into essential tools that hold the key to our personal data connected to various services such as the cloud and financial transactions,” said Dongho Shin, senior vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung has a long and proven history in security solutions such as smart card ICs, IoT processors and other semiconductor products that require robust security. Our new turnkey SE solution for mobile devices will not only keep user data safer on the go but also enable new mobile applications that will broaden and enrich our everyday lives.”Samsung’s new SE solution is currently in mass production and is featured in Samsung’s recently-announced Galaxy S20 series smartphones.