Qualcomm: What's Next in 5G

In a webcast in lieu of Mobile World Congress, Qualcomm showcased some of its R&D project for "What's Next in 5G."



Here are the highlights:



Advanced 5G Massive MIMO OTA test network: This end-to-end system operating in 3.5 GHz highlights key innovations to further improve the network capacity and user experience benefits of multi-user massive MIMO and to enable of wide-area, low-latency services such as augmented reality.

5G wide-area technology evolution: To demonstrate the future of 5G wide-area networks and devices beyond 2020, this demo models the performance of new features such as full duplex MIMO and accurate device positioning technologies, and introduces new data management approaches for IOT.

Real-world experiences over an outdoor mmWave OTA test network: A 28 GHz end-end demonstration of advanced approaches for mmWave mobility, robustness and performance under different real-life operation scenarios, bringing enhanced and new mobile experiences.

The evolution of 5G mobile mmWave technology: Models the system performance of of new mmWave network and device features coming in Release 16+ that will simplify network densification, elevate system performance, and enhance device efficiency.

5G factory of the future: This live demonstration in our industrial 5G test network showcases the benefits of some of the upcoming 5G capabilities for industrial automation such as time sensitive networking (TSN) and enhanced ultra-reliable low latency communication (eURLLC).

Precise positioning over an indoor 5G network: Demonstration of sub-meter 3D positioning for industrial IoT applications, such as asset tracking and automated guided vehicle control, by utilizing multiple 5G transmission points to measure time difference of arrival.

5G NR Cellular-to-Everything (C-V2X) : 3GPP Release 16 brings additional C-V2X capabilities based on 5G NR to complement C-V2X with new and advanced use cases. In this 5G NR C-V2X demonstration we show how sensor sharing using distance-based reliability can improve reaction time across challenging radio environments, both as an interactive simulation and in an over-the-air Release 16 aligned prototype.

“Our R&D work continues to provide breakthrough technologies that help drive the mobile ecosystem forward,” said John Smee, vice president, engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are now in 2020 and it’s the beginning of the 5G era. It’s a great time for us to demonstrate the innovations we’ve been working on in our labs to set the stage for what to expect in the coming year.”