Qualcomm debuts Snapdragon X60 Modem-RF

Qualcomm introduced its third-generation 5G smartphone solution – its Snapdragon X60 Modem-RF System with support across a mix of frequency bands (mmWave, sub-6 GHz including low bands), band types (5G FDD and TDD), and deployment modes (SA and NSA).



Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) enables operators to deploy 5G on low frequency FDD bands already in use for LTE. 5G FDD-TDD carrier aggregation support in Snapdragon X60 then allows the operator to increase capacity and coverage. Additionally, with mmWave-sub6 aggregation, operators can dramatically increase their peak throughput to surpass 5.5 Gbps.



Highlights of the Snapdragon X60:





5nm process node for the 5G baseband chip packs higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint.

Support for 5G FDD-TDD sub-6 carrier aggregation helps networks maximize their spectrum resources for coverage and peak speeds.

Support for 5G TDD-TDD sub-6 carrier aggregation allows SA networks to double peak speeds (compared to Snapdragon X55).

mmWave-sub6 aggregation unlocks a gamut of options for operators to achieve the best of both worlds – network capacity and coverage.

The new Qualcomm QTM535 mmWave antenna module introduced with Snapdragon X60 is smaller than the previous generation and allows new, sleek mmWave smartphone designs, with improved mmWave performance.