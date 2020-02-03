Panasonic develops world's highest brightness blue laser

Panasonic has demonstrated the highest brightness blue laser to date -- with an intensity that could be two orders of magnitude higher than conventional blue laser systems.



The achievement leverages wavelength beam combining (WBC) technology on a direct diode laser (DDL) to produce a high quality output beam. The output power optimization of the high-beam-quality blue laser (wavelength band = 400 – 450nm) was realized by combining more than 100 emitters from multiple diode bars with WBC technology.



Panasonic said this technology will contribute to the emerging microfabrication processes, whose demand is expected to grow in industrial applications, such as in the automotive industry.





