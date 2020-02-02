Pakistan Telecommunication upgrades backbone to 200G with Nokia

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) upgraded its 100G optical transport network to 200G using Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS). The capacity expansion has been carried out in the major cities of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.



Overview of the solution deployed:





Nokia 1830 PSS

By using PTCL’s extensive fiber footprint, Nokia DWDM provides multipath redundancy against multiple fiber cuts hence ensuring higher network availability SLAs.

Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (ROADMs) technology

8-QAM increases spectral efficiency



Nokia’s full turnkey services including network design, planning and optimization, project management of site acquisition, civil work construction, and network implementation were used to deploy the network.

Saad Muzaffar Waraich, Chief Technology & Information Officer, PTCL, said: “Being consistently a top-class service provider involves continuously modernizing and upgrading the network as per the changing consumption patterns. In view of this, we have enhanced the existing capacity from 100G optical network to 200G to take care of the growing traffic in these cities. Nokia’s technology and expertise helped us to deploy 100G and enhance customer experience, so its 200G technology is also the right choice for expanding network capacity.”