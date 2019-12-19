PacketFabric to leverage Inphi's 100GbE QSFP28 DWDM optics

PacketFabric, which operates a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform for providing data center interconnects, has selected Inphi's COLORZ 100GbE QSFP28 DWDM optics to increase network capacity between metro data center locations.



Inphi says its COLORZ 100GbE QSFP28 DWDM optics can deliver up to 4 Tbps of bandwidth over a single fiber, enabling PacketFabric to dramatically scale its private layer 2 networking platform. PacketFabric has modernized network services by applying cloud-based concepts to provisioning, delivery, and billing.









Inphi cites several industry firsts for its COLORZ II 400ZR QSFP-DD:



400G single-chip, coherent Silicon Photonics Integrated Circuit (PIC) that includes all transmit and receive functions

Innovative, low cost, passive alignment of fiber to the PIC that eliminates the complicated active alignment, using traditional optics

Low power, high performance, 7nm CMOS-based coherent DSP enabling 400ZR as well as extended reach 100/200/300/400G ZR+ modes

Integrated industry standard firmware management interface that enables full performance monitoring previously only available in DCI or transport systems directly from the optical module

Inphi has begun sampling its COLORZ II 400ZR QSFP-DD pluggable coherent transceiver for cloud data center interconnects (DCIs) to major cloud operators and OEMs.

“Our ability to deliver a cost effective 100GbE metro Ethernet service hinges on quickly turning up underlying optical metro connectivity,” said Lew Maggio, Director of Network Operations, PacketFabric. “The DWDM infrastructure modernization offered by COLORZ reduces our deployment time by over 60% for in metro capacity, allowing us to add terabytes of capacity in response to customer demands.”“We are delighted to support PacketFabric’s vision and ability to build a disruptive SDN networking architecture,” said Tomas Maj, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Optical Interconnect at Inphi. “Low power and cost effective pay as you grow 100G DWDM optics are a critical enabler for efficiently connecting metro data centers.”