Orange Business picks Ekinops and Dell for uCPE

Orange Business Services has chosen Ekinops and Dell Technologies as partners for a new universal customer premise equipment (uCPE) solution.



The uCPE solution, which is a result of co-innovation between companies, combines Enterprise Branch Server IT and Virtualization Management. It uses hardware provided by Dell Technologies OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions running middleware built by Ekinops. It will allow enterprises to consolidate their site connectivity and functionality with virtual network functions (VNF) management.



Enterprises can install VNFs remotely to a uCPE deployed at any site. A single box can run multiple network functions, such as routers, SD-WAN, firewalls and WAN optimization, allowing customers to provision new sites and services much more quickly. The Ekinops VNF certification program currently has certified over 30 third-party VNFs.



“Our global enterprise customers require increased flexibility in terms of connectivity solutions and infrastructure optimization. This uCPE solution developed with Ekinops and Dell Technologies will give enterprises further choice in terms of deployment and reinforces our ecosystem-based approach. We believe that flexible solutions such as these are essential for customers looking to run an increasing number of services at the Edge,” said Anne-Marie Thiollet, Vice President, Connectivity Business Unit, Orange Business Services.



“The combination of our middleware and VNFs with the powerful uCPEs and global presence of Dell will ensure the best possible quality, performance and support for Orange enterprise customers. We are committed to help service providers adopt software-defined networking, and our growing line of software products has proven to be at the cutting edge, as this announcement attests,” said Didier Brédy, Ekinops CEO.



“Our uCPE range offers an ideal solution for service providers who are looking to modernize operations for connecting branch locations to the WAN, reduce complexity and foster business impact,” said Sanjay Tyagi, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA OEM | Embedded & Edge Solutions, Dell Technologies.



http://www.orange-business.com