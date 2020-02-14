OFC20: previewing 400ZR, CEI 112 Gbps and FlexE

FlexE A fourth item on the OIF agenda at OFC is a half-day workshop “Cu (see you) Beyond 112 Gbps” on Thursday, March 12. The workshop, featuring industry-leading experts from Arista, Broadcom, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Innovium, Intel, MACOM and TE Connectivity, is open to the public. Leading experts from end-users, equipment developers and component suppliers will discuss the needs for next generation interoperable electrical IO rates as well the challenges and possible technical options to make these rates possible. The panel will address questions such as: Do electrical interfaces hit the wall beyond 112 Gbps? Is 224 Gbps possible? What is a useful reach? Does copper have a future? The workshop will also include a brief summary of OIF’s existing and in-process electrical IO work. “OIF has a long history of developing electrical interface specifications known as CEI Implementation Agreements that have been the foundation for almost every industry standards group,” said Nathan Tracy, TE Connectivity and OIF president. “There is little doubt there will be electrical interfaces required beyond 112 Gbps and it is safe to say the OIF will be a part of that development. This workshop is a critical opportunity for OIF members and industry to participate in an open debate and discussion on this topic.” Details on the workshop are as follows: March 12, 2020 – 12:00pm-5:30pm Hilton San Diego Gaslamp, 401 K St (across from the SD Convention Center), San Diego, Ca.