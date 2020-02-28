OCP Summit in San Jose is cancelled

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) has decided to cancel the OCP Global Summit due to the COVID-19 situation. The event was scheduled to take place March 3-5 at the San Jose Convention Center in California. Also canceled were associated events including the Future Technology Symposium, the OCP SONiC/SAI Pre-Summit Workshop, and the Open System Firmware Hack event.



The OCP Summit is an annual event with an active and broad community following.



