Nutanix posts quarterly sales of $347M, subscription model grows

Nutanix reported revenue of $346.8 million for the second quarter of its fiscal 2020 ended January 31, 2020, up from $335.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. There was a GAAP net loss of $217.6 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $122.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019; Non-GAAP net loss was $116.3 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $40.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Billings were $428.1 million, up from $413.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.



“Our solutions-based approach to our go-to-market strategy is helping customers realize the benefits and power of our new products in conjunction with our core software. As a result, we increased the attach rate of our new products to 31%, up from 21% as of Q2 fiscal 2019,” said Dheeraj Pandey, Chairman, Co-founder and CEO of Nutanix. “We were also pleased with several other key drivers of growth for our business in the quarter, including our partnership with HPE and traction in the U.S. commercial segment.”



“We saw strong momentum in the shift of our business towards subscription. In the second quarter, 79% of billings came from subscription, surpassing our stated goal of 75% by the end of the fiscal year and well ahead of our internal plan, while still delivering on our guidance for top line growth,” said Duston Williams, CFO of Nutanix. “Looking forward, the change in our fiscal 2020 TCV guidance is driven by two factors – first, a much faster than expected shift to subscription, coupled with a more cautious view on business activities in the greater APJ region due to the anticipated impact of the coronavirus.”









