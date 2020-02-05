NTT Ltd. builds massive data center campus in Oregon

NTT Ltd. will build a new Pacific Northwest data center campus on a 47-acre property in Hillsboro, Oregon. The Global Data Centers division in the Americas (formerly known as RagingWire Data Centers) is planning on offering a total of 144 megawatts of critical IT load on the new Hillsboro campus. There will be five buildings with a total of 1 million sq. ft. of space. The first six megawatts of critical IT load will be available in mid-2020.



NTT Ltd.’s global data center portfolio ranks as the third-largest data center platform in the world, with over 160 data centers spanning more than 20 countries and regions.



“We are excited to be taking the next step forward in our North American expansion plans by building a new data center campus in a prime location in the Hillsboro market,” said Ryuichi Matsuo, Executive Vice President for NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers division. “It’s a strategic decision to build a large data center campus in a network rich, business-friendly environment which also has renewable energy available.”



“Connectivity to Asia through subsea cables, significant tax advantages, and low operational costs, all make Hillsboro a strategic game-changer for companies looking for a data center location that will positively impact their bottom line,” said Doug Adams, President and CEO for the Global Data Centers division in the Americas.









NTT Ltd launched on the 1st of July to bring together 28 brands from around the world like Dimension Data, NTT Communications, NTT Security as well as other NTT acquisitions made in the last 10 years.



Jason Goodall, the newly appointed CEO, talks about this new “40,000 employee startup” that brings together the multitude of assets operating in 57 countries.