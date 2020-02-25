NTT DOCOMO picks Cisco's segment routing to optimize 5G backhaul

NTT DOCOMO has selected Cisco's Network Convergence System routers and segment routing for network slicing to help optimize its 5G mobile backhaul.



Cisco said its converged SDN transport, with segment routing, and Network Convergence System routers can provide massive scale, full programmability, simpler cloud integration and service level agreements.



“The IP network plays a more important role with 5G than ever before,” said Jonathan Davidson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Service Provider Business. “Networks have to be automated, programmable and capable of massive scale. Together, DOCOMO and Cisco mapped out the right path for its 5G transformation with a new intelligent, software-defined network. Converging services over a common, trustworthy architecture will reduce costs, deliver new services that span multiple domains, and prepare them for a profitable 5G future.”







