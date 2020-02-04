NTT Data to provide advisory services for clients migrating to AWS

NTT DATA Services announced a three-year, strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services.



NTT DATA will provide clients with advisory and development services, as well as implementation, migration, and management of solutions on AWS. NTT DATA, which has more than 900 AWS certifications, also recently acquired Flux7, a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), to enhance the value the company can deliver in AWS, DevOps and Agile development capabilities.



“We are delighted to be working with NTT DATA to help clients migrate mission-critical workloads to AWS, while delivering comprehensive optimization and cloud managed services,” said Darci Kleindl, Director of North America Partner, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “AWS will be a NTT DATA preferred cloud provider and will support NTT DATA through their cloud transformation by providing technical expertise, training, and enablement along with go-to-market support.”





