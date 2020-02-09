NFV for Rapid Service Activation





State of NFV Resource Site and Report: https://ngi.how/nfv-20



Spectrum Enterprise sees a great role for NFV for rapid turnup of services for enterprise customers across all sizes. Satya Parimi, Group Vice President, Enterprise Data and Smart City at Spectrum Enterprise, discusses how NFV opens the door to deliver new and innovative services to enterprises.



https://youtu.be/WMZDy0oOmdk