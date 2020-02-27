NeoPhotonics posts revenue of $103.4 million, up 13%

NeoPhotonics reported Q4 2019 revenue of $103.4 million, up 12% quarter-over-quarter and 13% year-over-year. Gross margin was 30.2%, up from 28.4% in the prior quarter.



Revenue in 2019 was $356.8 million, compared to $322.5 million in 2018



“Our strong revenue and gross margin expansion throughout the year was a result of our leadership in high speed products, serving the largest players in the industry in DCI and the transition of Cloud and hyper-scale data center networks to coherent technologies,” said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics.



