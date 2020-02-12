NEC and Mavenir to deliver 5G Open vRAN

NEC and Mavenir will jointly develop a 5G Open virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution for the Japanese enterprise market. This will open up Local/Private 5G Network opportunities for enterprises, regional authorities and other organizations.



Under this collaboration, NEC and Mavenir will jointly work on 5G Open vRAN and Local 5G business developments. The collaboration will bring together NEC’s expertise in IT, network and system integration and Mavenir’s field-proven cloud-native network technology.



Mavenir said its Open vRAN solution is differentiated by enabling multisource Remote Radio Units (RRUs) to interwork with the virtualized, containerized, Cloud Base Band software over ethernet Fronthaul (FH), using the O-RAN open interface, overcoming the traditional constraints of the proprietary walled garden specifications used by the other traditional equipment vendors.



NEC actively promotes an open, virtualized infrastructure model in support of the 5G era, utilizing IT, orchestration and network expertise. Moreover, the NEC ecosystem contributes to vRAN via interoperability testing between multiple vendors’ equipment that is compliant with O-RAN fronthaul specifications.



“We are excited to collaborate with NEC, as we move together toward open, virtualized networks,” said Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir’s President and CEO. “Mavenir’s vRAN and NEC’s radio naturally come together to quickly and easily bring new and innovative solutions to the Japanese Enterprise Market.”



“The combination of advanced assets and expertise from Mavenir and NEC will enable us to offer end-to-end one-stop 5G Open vRAN and Local/Private 5G solutions, including an advanced 5G network solution for the ecosystem, and vertical solutions that meet the needs of a great variety of Enterprise customers,” said Nozomu Watanabe, senior vice president at NEC.