Microsoft issued updated financial guidance saying its Personal Computing segmen, which includes guidance as Windows OEM and Surface, will be more negatively impacted than expected due the COVID-19 health situation. The company said its supply chain in China is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated.
All other components of the company's Q3 guidance remain unchanged.
https://news.microsoft.com/2020/02/26/microsoft-update-on-q3-fy20-guidance/
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Microsoft cites OEM supply chain stress from China
