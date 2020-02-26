Microsoft cites OEM supply chain stress from China

Microsoft issued updated financial guidance saying its Personal Computing segmen, which includes guidance as Windows OEM and Surface, will be more negatively impacted than expected due the COVID-19 health situation. The company said its supply chain in China is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated.



All other components of the company's Q3 guidance remain unchanged.



https://news.microsoft.com/2020/02/26/microsoft-update-on-q3-fy20-guidance/