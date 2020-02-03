Maxar selected for Intelsat 40 geostationary satellite

Maxar Technologies has been selected to manufacture Intelsat 40e, a next-generation geostationary communications satellite scheduled to launch in 2022.



Intelsat 40e will be based on Maxar’s 1300-class satellite platform and Intelsat Epic. It will deliver high-throughput, “coast-to-coast” coverage for North America. It will also integrate NASA’s Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) payload.



“When it’s launched, Intelsat 40e will be the newest addition to our next-generation Intelsat Epic platform, which is already providing our global customers with flexible, high-performance connectivity they can count on today – and in the future,” said Intelsat CEO Stephen Spengler. “Intelsat continuously invests in innovative new satellite and hybrid technologies that make it easy and affordable for our customers to connect people, devices and networks, even in the most remote locations. We look forward to partnering with Maxar on this next build.”



