Mavenir deploys cloud-native IMS for T-Mobile CZ and Slovak Telecom

Mavenir has deployed its cloud-native, converged IMS solution for both T-Mobile Czech Republic (TMCZ) and Slovak Telekom (ST).



T-Mobile CZ, which is an existing Mavenir customer, has moved its multi-million VoLTE subscribers (prepaid, postpaid, VoWiFi, fixed) to an NFV-based, software infrastructure solution, while continuing to support the same features and functions.



Slovak Telekom has moved to the same solution but is replacing a legacy vendor proprietary hardware 1st generation IMS implementation to an open NFV-based solution. Slovak Telekom started recently to migrate its current VoLTE subscribers from legacy IMS, add new VoLTE subscribers and migrate its fixed subscribers.



Mavenir said both operating companies intend to leverage shared data centers in 2 locations across two countries, and the common implementation to improve operational effectiveness and reduce complexity in the networks.



“We continue with the transformation of our leading networks for our Czech and Slovak customer base, where the convergent Mavenir IMS Voice solution perfectly fits our demand and serves our future technology and cost reduction strategy,” said Branimir Maric, CTIO at T-Mobile CZ and Slovak Telekom. “We selected Mavenir for their ability to solve and overcome IMS deployment challenges quickly, as well as their proven NFV and system integration expertise.”



