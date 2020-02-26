Mavenir builds 5G cloud with VMware & Dell

Mavenir has announced the integration of its 5G cloud-native telecom network functions (CNFs) with VMware’s container-ready Telco Cloud running on Dell Technologies’ edge computing solutions 5G deployments.



The pre-integrated and tested Mavenir solution on Dell and VMware infrastructure integrates open source Container as a Service (CaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) with Mavenir’s microservices-based packet core and 4G/5G vRAN network functions.



The joint solution allows Mobile Network Operators and Enterprises to quickly and easily deploy telco workloads on private or hybrid cloud environments by extending on-premises VMware vSphere-based environments to the AWS Cloud via VMware Cloud on AWS.



“The Mavenir/Dell/VMware solution utilizes end-to-end orchestration, closed loop automation mechanisms and harmonizing network slicing. Mavenir’s solution is designed to support applications and use cases that require millisecond latencies and responsive networks,” said Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir’s President and CEO.



“Mavenir is committed to lowering the TCO for operators through innovative solutions. Simplifying deployments with pre-integrated and tested solutions and aligned roadmaps is a key step towards that goal. The responsiveness and reliability expected from network clouds can now be realized from this solution,” said Bejoy Pankajakshan, Mavenir’s EVP and Chief Strategy Officer.





https://mavenir.com/press-releases/mavenir-simplifies-deployment-of-5g-cloud-solutions-with-business-partners/





