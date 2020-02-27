Lufthansa Technik deploys private 5G with Nokia

Lufthansa Technik, the leading provider of technical aircraft services, deployed a 5G industrial-grade private wireless network to accelerate a project that enables remote engine parts inspection for its civil aviation customers. The "Virtual Table Inspection" proof of concept project leverages the 5G netork to remove the need for customers to physically attend servicing by providing seamless video access to the engine overhaul shop floor. Nokia is the supplier.
Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise said: "This application captures the essential value of fast, secure 5G private wireless networking to help improve operational efficiency, productivity and service. It highlights the potential for new ways of working that benefit not only our customers, but also the markets they serve."