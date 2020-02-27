Lufthansa Technik deploys private 5G with Nokia

Lufthansa Technik, the leading provider of technical aircraft services, deployed a 5G industrial-grade private wireless network to accelerate a project that enables remote engine parts inspection for its civil aviation customers. The "Virtual Table Inspection" proof of concept project leverages the 5G netork to remove the need for customers to physically attend servicing by providing seamless video access to the engine overhaul shop floor. Nokia is the supplier.





Soeren Stark, Lufthansa Technik Executive Board Member, responsible for Technical Operations, Logistics and IT said: "Continuous innovation is part of our corporate DNA, and this is what drives us to constantly try out new approaches. The first application cases already impressively demonstrate the valuable contribution 5G technology can make to the aviation industry. It will also pave the way for numerous new innovations at Lufthansa Technik that will benefit our company, our employees and also our customers.”Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise said: "This application captures the essential value of fast, secure 5G private wireless networking to help improve operational efficiency, productivity and service. It highlights the potential for new ways of working that benefit not only our customers, but also the markets they serve."