LG pulls out of MWC2020

LG Electronics has decided to skip Mobile World Congress later this month in Barcelona due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. LG said it made the decision "with the safety of its employees, partners and customers foremost in mind."



In addition, The Verge reported that ZTE will cancel its planned press conference at the event.



http://www.lgnewsroom.com/2020/02/statement-regarding-lg-electronics-participation-in-mobile-world-congress-mwc-2020/