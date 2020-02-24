Keysight's Q1 revenue rises 9% to $1.095 billion

Keysight Technologies reported quarterly revenue of $1.095 billion, up 9% when compared with $1.006 billion last year. GAAP net income was $163 million, or $0.86 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $114 million, or $0.60 per share, in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $240 million, or $1.26 per share, compared with $176 million, or $0.93 per share in the first quarter of 2019.



“Keysight delivered another outstanding quarter and a strong start to the year with both revenue and earnings exceeding the high end of our guidance. Revenue growth in the quarter was driven by ongoing strength in 5G-related investments and increased spending in aerospace defense and semiconductor measurement," said Ron Nersesian, Keysight president and CEO. "Our consistent financial performance illustrates the strength of our differentiated solutions targeting a diverse set of end markets,” said Nersesian.