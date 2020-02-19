Japan's KDDI Corporation completed a 5G core standalone (SA) network trial using Nokia’s 5G AirGile cloud-native core solution. The test was conducted independently of previous generations’ mobile network architecture.
Nokia said its 5G AirGile cloud-native core can be rolled out in a traditional network environment or a cloud environment and is fully compliant with 3GPP Release 15 5G core functions.
In this trial, Nokia applied a service-based architecture to the 5G control plane, moving control functions completely into a cloud-based environment which provides operators with improved scalability, velocity and flexibility. A full 5G SA core will support enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), enhanced Machine Type Communication (eMTC) and Ultra Reliable Low Latency Connectivity (URLLC).
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
KDDI tests Nokia's 5G core standalone
Japan's KDDI Corporation completed a 5G core standalone (SA) network trial using Nokia’s 5G AirGile cloud-native core solution. The test was conducted independently of previous generations’ mobile network architecture.