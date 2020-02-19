KDDI tests Nokia's 5G core standalone

Japan's KDDI Corporation completed a 5G core standalone (SA) network trial using Nokia’s 5G AirGile cloud-native core solution. The test was conducted independently of previous generations’ mobile network architecture.



Nokia said its 5G AirGile cloud-native core can be rolled out in a traditional network environment or a cloud environment and is fully compliant with 3GPP Release 15 5G core functions.



In this trial, Nokia applied a service-based architecture to the 5G control plane, moving control functions completely into a cloud-based environment which provides operators with improved scalability, velocity and flexibility. A full 5G SA core will support enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), enhanced Machine Type Communication (eMTC) and Ultra Reliable Low Latency Connectivity (URLLC).