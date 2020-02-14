Jury awards Motorola Solutions $764.6m in case against Hytera

A jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois awarded $746.6 million to Motorola Solutions in its trade secret theft and copyright infringement case against Hytera Communications of Shenzhen, China and its U.S.-based subsidiaries. Motorola is now seeking a worldwide injunction preventing Hytera from further misappropriating its stolen trade secrets and infringing its copyrights.



“Today’s verdict is a tremendous victory for our company,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Motorola Solutions has always invested significantly in research and development to bring pioneering and beneficial technology to our customers around the world. In contrast, Hytera was simply profiting off of the hard work and innovation of our world-class engineers. The jury’s verdict validates our global litigation against Hytera by definitively affirming that stealing trade secrets and source code will not be tolerated.”