Intel unveils Diamond Mesa ASIC for 5G network acceleration

Intel unveiled "Diamond Mesa", its first next-generation structured ASIC for 5G network acceleration. It complements Intel’s portfolio of processors and FPGAs.
Intel said structured ASICs like Diamond Mesa provide a minimum-risk optimization path for workloads that do not require the full programmability of FPGAs, targeting double the performance efficiency versus the prior generation, and uniquely position Intel as the only provider delivering a full silicon platform foundation for network infrastructure.
Diamond Mesa is currently sampling early access customers.
In addition, Intel introduced "Edgewater Channel," a 5G network-optimized Ethernet NIC.
The new Ethernet 700 Series Network Adapter with Hardware-Enhanced Precision Time Protocol is Intel’s first 5G-optimized network adapter, offering GPS-based cross-network service synchronization with Hardware-Enhanced Precision Time Protocol (PTP).
Latency requirements across 5G network implementations have challenged existing Ethernet technology, especially in edge servers.
Intel said maintaining accurate time synchronization across the network at a cost-effective price point is one avenue to help address application latency. The Ethernet 700 series adapter increases the timing precision required for 5G networks through a combination of hardware and software enhancements.
Edgewater Channel is sampling now and will enter production in Q2‘20.
