Intel launches 10nm chip for #5G base stations http://bit.ly/2Vdvw1P

Intel introduced a 10nm SoC for wireless base stations. The company is predicting that it will be the leading silicon provider in base stations by 2021, a year earlier than it had earlier forecast, after design wins with three leading base station manufacturers.



Notable, the new Atom P5900 processor extends the Intel architecture from the core to access and all the way to the farthest edge of the network.



The Atom P5900 promises up to a 1.8X boost in integer processing. In terms of load balancing, the Atom P5900 is expected to deliver a 3.7X performance boost over software-based solutions. For encryption processing, the processor will offer a 5.6X boost over software-only alternatives.



