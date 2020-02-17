IIiad Group picks Nokia for 5G in France and Italy

IIiad Group has selected Nokia to roll out 5G networks across France and Italy. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Iliad has 17 million subscribers across both countries. Nokia has worked closely with IIiad Group in France since 2012 and in Italy since 2018 on the rollout of both 3G and 4G, now adding 5G networks to its portfolio.



Specifically, Iliad Group will install Nokia’s newest radio access technology, AirScale, to capitalize on early 5G networks whilst supporting 4G/LTE and 5G in the same radio access system.



Thomas Reynaud, IIiad Group’s CEO, said: “We want to offer our customers the best possible 5G experience and that is why we have chosen to strengthen and accelerate our relationship with Nokia as we enter the 5G era. Nokia’s innovative 5G technologies and solutions will enable us to launch quickly and efficiently, delivering a superior network performance whilst also securing us against future challenges.”



Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, commented: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with IIiad to roll out 5G networks across France and Italy and build out a world-class network for businesses and consumers alike. The radio technologies will give Iliad the flexibility to quickly and smoothly launch a future-proof 5G network."