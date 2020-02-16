Huawei rebuts U.S. criminal charges

In response to criminal charges filed last week against Huawei by the U.S. Department of Justice, Huawei posted a lengthy statement rebutting the accusations as politically-motivated and arguing that many of the allegations are decades old and have previously been litigated.



"None of our products or technologies have been developed through the theft of trade secrets. Huawei's development is the result of our huge investment in R&D and the hard work of our employees over the past three decades. We rely on the trust and support that our customers, suppliers, and partners place in us."



https://www.huawei.com/en/press-events/news/2020/2/huawei-statement-on-us-justice-department-indictment