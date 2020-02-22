Huawei pitches 5G Deterministic Networking

At a press conference in London, Huawei outlined its vision for 5G Deterministic Networking (5GDN).



The idea is to build manageable, verifiable and deterministic virtual private mobile networks, offering customers a predictable and differentiated service experience.



5GDN runs on a cloud-native platform and supports microservice-based 2G/3G/4G/5G full convergence.



Huawei said it is the first to deliver a deterministic networking oriented 5G core network solution. It supports a super-performance heterogeneous MEC, multi-dimensional dynamic intelligent slicing, and a core network automation engine.





Cloud Native: The next-generation telco cloud hardware platform E9000H is equipped with in-house Kunpeng chips and runs on a switching-free architecture. With integrated IP+IT capabilities, it ensures optimal cost per bit. Leveraging the cloud native architecture, the Telco Converged Cloud (TCC) unifies the telco cloud infrastructure and supports both VM and container engines to address different requirements of central and edge networks.

The next-generation telco cloud hardware platform E9000H is equipped with in-house Kunpeng chips and runs on a switching-free architecture. With integrated IP+IT capabilities, it ensures optimal cost per bit. Leveraging the cloud native architecture, the Telco Converged Cloud (TCC) unifies the telco cloud infrastructure and supports both VM and container engines to address different requirements of central and edge networks. One Core: The microservice-based 5G core network is fully integrated with 2G, 3G, 4G networks and inherits all existing services. Its centralized control plane and one-stop user plane deployment improves system performance, simplifies deployment, and ensures smooth software evolution, and migration to 5G without changing cards or numbers.

The microservice-based 5G core network is fully integrated with 2G, 3G, 4G networks and inherits all existing services. Its centralized control plane and one-stop user plane deployment improves system performance, simplifies deployment, and ensures smooth software evolution, and migration to 5G without changing cards or numbers. Real-time Operation: The core network automation engine integrates multiple NE functions and takes advantage of programmable workflow, data native, and AI capabilities to ensure intelligent, simplified, and agile operation of the 5G core network. Multi-dimensional dynamic intelligent slicing with minute-level automatic deployment provides differentiated virtual private networks for industries.

The core network automation engine integrates multiple NE functions and takes advantage of programmable workflow, data native, and AI capabilities to ensure intelligent, simplified, and agile operation of the 5G core network. Multi-dimensional dynamic intelligent slicing with minute-level automatic deployment provides differentiated virtual private networks for industries. Edge Computing: Super-performance, heterogeneous MEC ensures deterministic low latency and builds a new edge ecosystem based on enhanced connectivity and computing, cloud-edge collaboration, plug and play, and fast integration of third-party services.

"5G deterministic networking is the key to industry digital transformation. Huawei will work with industry partners to promote industry consensus, accelerate industry development, promote service innovation, build an industry ecosystem, and drive new 5G business opportunities", said Ma Liang, Vice President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Marketing Dept.Huawei also announced that it has secured over 90 worldwide commercial 5G contracts.In February 2019, Huawei announced that it had 50 commercial 5G contracts.