Huawei Marine to build Maldives Sri Lanka Cable system

Huawei Marine Systems announced a contract to construct the Maldives Sri Lanka Cable system (MSC).



MSC is a four fiber pairs system, equipped with HMN high-output titanium housing repeaters to achieve span length over 130km, and will be ready for service by year-end 2020 with the delivery period less than 11 months.



Consortium partners include Ooredoo Maldives PLC (Ooredoo Maldives), Dhivehi Raajjeyge Gulhun PLC (Dhiraagu) and Dialog Axiata PLC (Dialog).



http://www.huaweimarine.com/en/News/2020/press-releases/20200218