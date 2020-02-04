Huawei looks to establish a European manufacturing base

At an event this week in Brussels, Abraham Liu, Huawei's Chief Representative to the EU Institutions, stated that Huawei has decided "to set up manufacturing bases in Europe – so that we can truly have 5G for Europe made in Europe." Plan specifics were not disclosed.



In this address, Liu argued that Huawei is an international company with its roots in China. He said Huawei's European employees "bring a unique European perspective to Huawei and make the company stronger because of it."



https://www.huawei.eu/press-release/remarks-abraham-liu-huawei-chief-representative-eu-institutions-chinese-new-year