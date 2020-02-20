Huawei launches 400GE routers with Committed SLA

Huawei introduced its NetEngine 8000 series 400GE routers featuring committed SLA capabilities.



Huawei's NetEngine 8000 series routers will offer the industry's highest-density with thirty-six 400GE interfaces per slot, enabling it to meet the ever-increasing traffic growth of the metro network, backbone network, and data center. Huawei said it is the only vendor that can provide 400GE transmission distances of 10, 40, and 80 km.



Huawei supports hard isolation through FlexE-based network slicing in order to ensure zero bandwidth preemption among services and 100% bandwidth guarantee for key services. The granularity of Huawei's FlexE-based network slicing is five times finer than the industry average, providing high-quality guarantee for more services.



Huawei also supports SRv6-based path computation. The path with the optimal latency can be selected based on services' latency requirements, so that low latency can be guaranteed for key services. Huawei is the major contributor of SRv6 standards and have participated in the formulation of over 83% of standards. To date, Huawei has carried out over 20 commercial deployments worldwide.









Huawei is also proposing in-situ Flow Information Telemetry (iFIT) technology in order to support service-based and flow-based performance detection as well as SLA visualization. iMaster NCE is used together to provide fault locating within minutes, which ensures high network availability.Daniel Tang, CTO of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, said, "To address the network challenges in the 5G and cloud era, Huawei has innovatively developed the industry's first E2E 400GE routers, - NetEngine 8000 - and the industry's first committed SLA solution to deliver 400GE and committed SLA on IP networks."