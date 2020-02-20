Huawei introduces "Liquid OTN", AirPON, and embedded AI ONT

Huawei introduced its "Liquid OTN" optical transport solution, AirPON optical access solution, and embedded AI (eAI) ONT optical terminal products.



Liquid OTN, which encompasses Huawei OptiXtrans products, will be an engine for the optical transport networks from physical transport networks to service transmission networks, supporting operators, enterprises, and industries in building experience-centric transmission networks. Liquid OTN has the following three key capabilities:





Ubiquitous all-optical connectivity: Liquid OTN introduces OSUflex containers to support flexible bandwidth definition. Furthermore, network hard slices can achieve a fine granularity of 2 Mbit/s, improving the number of supported connections by 500 times.

Hitless bandwidth adjustment: The solution supports hitless bandwidth adjustment from 2 Mbit/s to 100 Gbit/s, ensuring zero service interruption and full use of network resources.

Ultra-low transport latency: Liquid OTN significantly flattens the network transport layers, provides differentiated latency levels, and reduces per-site latency by 70% to reach the microsecond level, adapting to different delay-sensitive scenarios.

The AirPON solution achieves “0” site acquisition. The solution uses millions of existing mobile stations to shorten the fiber access distance from 5 km to less than 1 km, significantly improving network construction efficiency and reducing the CAPEX by 27%.

The AirPON solution supports end-to-end ODN visualization to achieve accurate resource management and fault locating, as well as fast service provisioning, reducing the ODN sunk cost by 20%.

DQ ODN-based end-to-end pre-connections improve the construction efficiency by 70%.

The AirPON solution comprises the blade OLT, the Digital QuickODN (DQ ODN) in Huawei's OptiXaccess portfolios, and Huawei's OptiXstar home terminals. It helps mobile operators quickly develop high-quality gigabit fiber broadband services. This solution has the following advantages:The eAI ONT can intelligently identify the service types. Innovative Wi-Fi 6 slicing and intelligent power adjustment technologies half the latency of some services, increasing the ARPU of home users. In addition, the product adopts the APM intelligent sleep mechanism, which reduces the overall power consumption by 20% compared with other vendors. Currently, Thailand's 3BB project has adopted Huawei's eAI ONT, helping 3BB build a home broadband network that offers immersive gaming experiences."By using the innovative Huawei OptiXtrans, OptiXaccess, and OptiXstar products, Huawei aims to build ubiquitous optical connections and lay a solid foundation to provide an immersive experience for end users. Today, the Liquid OTN, AirPON and eAI ONT products and solutions will greatly enhance Intelligent OptiX Network to provide premium experience to every person, home and organization," states Kevin Huang, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei's Transmission & Access Network Product Line. "Liquid OTN will enable the convergence of transport and access networks. The end-to-end optical connectivity ensures ultra-high bandwidth and ultra-low latency. This will help operators and enterprises build networks with guaranteed good experience to achieve business success in home and enterprise scenarios."