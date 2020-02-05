Huawei files patent infringement case against Verizon

Huawei filed patent infringement lawsuits against Verizon in the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Texas seeking compensation for the use of technology protected by 12 of Huawei's US patents. Huawei said that it has negotiated with Verizon for a significant period of time before filing the lawsuits. The two parties were unable to reach an agreement on license terms.



"Verizon's products and services have benefited from patented technology that Huawei developed over many years of research and development," said Dr. Song Liuping, Huawei's Chief Legal Officer.



Huawei notes that it has spent more than US$70 billion on R&D in the past decade, which has resulted in more than 80,000 patents worldwide – including over 10,000 patents in the United States alone.