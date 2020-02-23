Huawei debuts AirEngine WiFi-6

Huawei introduced 10 new Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP) models to help enterprises step into the fully wireless campus era.



High-density terminal access scenarios, such as office spaces, conference rooms, stadiums, terminal buildings, and stations

High-definition (HD) video application scenarios, such as Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) teaching and 4K/8K video conferencing

Campus-wide mobile production scenarios, such as Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) robots

IoT and Wi-Fi convergence scenarios, such as shopping malls, supermarkets, and smart campuses

Outdoor public network service scenarios, such as plazas and streets





The flagship AirEngine 8760 AP delivers an air-interface data rate of up to 10.75 Gbps.Huawei said its AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 series is positioned for: