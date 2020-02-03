HPE acquires Scytale for cloud security

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has acquired Scytale, a start-up founded in 2017 that focuses on service authentication across cloud, container, and on-premises infrastructures. Financial terms were not disclosed.



The Scytale team is recognized as the founding contributors of the SPIFFE (the Secure Production Identity Framework for Everyone) and SPIRE (the SPIFFE Runtime Environment) open source projects to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.HPE said it is fully committed to continuing Scytale’s stewardship and contributions to SPIFFE and SPIRE. The acquisition also represents HPE’s ongoing transformation, part of which is to embrace and contribute to open source projects in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and elsewhere.