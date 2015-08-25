On Thursday, GSMA issued its 3rd bulletin in a week concerning the coronavirus, saying that it continues to monitor the situation and there remains minimal impact on MWC Barcelona 2020 thus far.
MWC Barcelona 24-27 February 2020, will proceed as planned, across all venues at Fira Gran Via Fira Montjuïc and La Farga L’Hospitalet, including YoMo and Four Years From Now (4YFN).
Thursday, February 6, 2020
GSMA's 3rd Coronavirus update: MWC remains on track
