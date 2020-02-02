GSMA updates statement on Coronavirus and MWC20

The GSMA confirmed that the upcoming MWC Barcelona event, 24-27 February 2020, will proceed as planned, across all venues at Fira Gran Via, Fira Montjuïc and La Farga L’Hospitalet



The statement following the World Health Organization's decision that the Coronavirus outbreak now meets the criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).



The GSMA said it is continuing to monitor and assess the potential impact of the Coronavirus on MWC20. So far, there have been no registration impacts.



In addition, the GSMA affirmed that it will:





Carefully follow and adhere to: the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendations, applicable Chinese government recommendations, Spanish health authority recommendations and police/health recommendations and protocols

Work with Fira de Barcelona to ensure sufficient sanitising efforts are followed and provide products throughout all venues and implement other activities in line with recommendations from applicable agencies and partners

Respond to questions from exhibitors and attendees about MWC Barcelona (via GSMA account managers or the Customer Care Team)

Provide increased cleaning and disinfection programme across all high-volume touchpoints, e.g. catering areas, surfaces, handrails, WCs, entrances/exits, public touch-screens, etc. along with the use of correct cleaning/sanitising materials and products

Provide increased onsite medical support

Conduct an awareness campaign via online and onsite info-share and signage

Expand availability of sanitising and disinfection materials for public use

Provide awareness and training to all staff and associates on standard personal preventative measures, e.g. personal hygiene, frequency of use of sanitising/disinfection products, etc.

Advice to exhibitors on implementing effective cleaning and disinfection of stands, offices along with guidance on personal hygiene measures and common preventive behaviour

Public health guidelines and advice communication to Barcelona hotels, public and private transport, restaurants and catering outlets, retail, etc.

https://www.gsma.com/newsroom/statement/gsma-statement-on-coronavirus/