GSMA officially cancels Mobile World Congress 2020

GSMA officially canceled Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona due to the threat from the coronavirus.



John Hoffman, CEO GSMA Limited, states: "With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event."



https://www.gsma.com/newsroom/press-release/gsma-statement-on-mwc-barcelona-2020/



