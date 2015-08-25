GSMA leads Telco Edge Cloud initiative

GSMA is leading an industry effort to develop Telco Edge Cloud capabilities. The platform to be developed in 2020, will make local operator assets and capabilities, such as latency, compute and storage available to application developers and software vendors enabling them to fulfill the needs of enterprise clients.



China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, EE, KDDI, Orange, Singtel, SK Telecom, Telefonica and TIM are backing the initiative.



Objectives of the Edge Compute architectural framework and reference platform:





Be open and inclusive

Provide data protection and sovereignty mechanisms

Offer carrier-grade reliability, security, trustworthiness

Leverage existing technology solutions; as appropriate, including, but not limited to, aggregation platform solutions such as MobiledgeX, or the interconnection mechanisms developed as part of the GSMA MultiOperator MEC experience.