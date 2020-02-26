Google to invest $10G in U.S. facilities in 2020

Google will invest $10 billion in offices and data centers across the United States in 2020. The investments will be focused in 11 states: Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and California.



During 2019, Google invested $13 billion in facilities across the country.



When these figures are combined with its other R&D spending, Google says it is the largest investor in the U.S.



https://www.blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/continuing-grow-invest-across-america-2020

