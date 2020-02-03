Google Cloud hits $10 billion annual run rate

Google Cloud is now on a $10 billion per annum run rate while YouTube is at $15 billion in annual ad revenue.
In Q4 2019, Google Cloud generated $2.614 billion in revenue, up from $1.709 billion a year earlier.
“In 2019 we again delivered strong revenue growth, with revenues of $162 billion, up 18% year over year and up 20% on a constant currency basis,” said Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google. “To provide further insight into our business and the opportunities ahead, we’re now disclosing our revenue on a more granular basis, including for Search, YouTube ads and Cloud.”