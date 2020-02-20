Fujitsu granted Japan's first Private 5G license

Fujitsu has been granted Japan's first private 5G radio station provisional license by the Kanto Bureau of Telecommunications.



Fujitsu plans to establish a radio station emitting private 5G radio waves in order to verify private 5G network systems at its Shin-Kawasaki Technology Square office in Kawasaki, Japan. In the spring of this year, Fujitsu will also move to open a "FUJITSU Collaboration Lab," which will serve as a dedicated co-creation space for collaborating with customers and partners to workshop and verify use cases utilizing private 5G. Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to apply for private 5G licenses for its other office locations, plants, and group companies in Japan, offering support for customers in various industries to achieve their own digital transformation projects to deliver new value and business innovations.



Shingo Mizuno, Corporate Executive Officer SVP, Vice Head of Service Platform Business Group at Fujitsu Limited, comments: "Obtaining this qualification marks an exciting and important milestone in the development of our 5G capabilities in Japan. We're looking forward to the chance to work together with our customers and partners to leverage private 5G network technologies to solve business challenges across a wide range of industries and use case scenarios going forward."