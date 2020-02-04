Frontier appoints Mike Shippey as SVP, Wholesale Services

Frontier Communications appointed Mike Shippey as its new Senior Vice President, Wholesale Services, where he will lead Frontier’s Carrier and Wholesale business, including oversight for sales and marketing, innovation in new solutions and the customer experience. Previously, he served as President of Wholesale Services at Windstream Holdings. Mr. Shippey will be based in Dallas, and reports to John Maduri, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.







Bernie Han, President and CEO, commented, “Recruiting top management talent is critical to implementing our vision and executing our strategy. This means identifying and attracting leaders with track records of delivering results in areas important to our business. We will continue to appoint leaders known for delivering performance, and Mike is a perfect example of our commitment to doing so. With Mike’s expertise, we will focus on and invest in our customers for the long term, while demanding discipline, performance and accountability across the Company.”