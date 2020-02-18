Federated Wireless offers CBRS via AWS Marketplace, Azure

Federated Wireless, which offers Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum management services, introduced a Connectivity-as-a-Service offering that lets U.S. enterprises buy and deploy private 4G and 5G networks with a single click in AWS Marketplace.



Simplicity – Enterprises can order with one click the business connectivity services they need, with Federated Wireless delivering and managing the network and facilitating endpoint management

– Enterprises can order with one click the business connectivity services they need, with Federated Wireless delivering and managing the network and facilitating endpoint management Flexibility – Enhanced ecosystem of solutions and partners to enable choice

– Enhanced ecosystem of solutions and partners to enable choice Reliability – Proven five 9s service level agreement for unsurpassed network reliability and performance

Cloud Scale – Consistent, automated applications and streamlined processes for improved efficiency with infinite scalability

– Consistent, automated applications and streamlined processes for improved efficiency with infinite scalability Control – Comprehensive visibility into network performance and usage allows IT management to set granular network policies while maintaining secure control of networks and data

– Comprehensive visibility into network performance and usage allows IT management to set granular network policies while maintaining secure control of networks and data Low Cost – High performance and reliability of 4G/5G technology delivered at enterprise Wi-Fi costs





A tremendous amount of mid-band spectrum is opening up for enterprises, mobile network operators, cable operators, and new players, Kurt Schaubach, CTO of Federated Wireless, thanks to dynamic spectrum sharing with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS).



This video covers:

* The CBRS ecosystem and commercial rollout timeline

* Who is Federated Wireless and what are its key technologies

* How CBRS creates access to spectrum for densification of existing networks and entry for new players

* CBRS in 4G and 5G scenarios

Federated Wireless said its new private wireless Connectivity-as-a-Service reduces the complexity of enterprise adoption of 5G private networks with one-click provisioning in AWS Marketplace and seamless integration with Internet of Things (IoT) applications provided by the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS-enabled private networks are an ideal secure solution for industrial and manufacturing IoT environments in which device types, locations and densities are widely varied and wireless interference using legacy Wi-Fi networks is both extremely common and highly detrimental to business performance.Separately, Federated Wireless announced a Connectivity-as-a-Service offering withThis end-to-end managed service provided by Federated Wireless includes discovery, planning, design, build, operation and support, enabling enterprises to reap the benefits of 5G with minimum risk and capital expenditure.Federated Wireless cites the following benefits for its Connectivity-as-a-Service:“This announcement builds on our long history of collaboration with AWS, with which we launched joint solutions in November 2017 and 2018,” said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. “AWS has been a critical strategic collaborator in development and delivery of this industry-first new service, which will fundamentally change the way that U.S. enterprises procure, deploy and manage private wireless networks. We look forward to continuing to work closely with AWS to accelerate this revolution in private networking.”