Facebook activates data center in New Albany, Ohio

Facebook activated a new hyperscale data center in New Albany, Ohio. Facebook broke ground on this data center in August 2017.





Facebook also announced plans to expand the New Albany Data Center facility by adding two more buildings, makig this a nearly 2.5 million square foot campus. Once completed, this facility will represent an investment of more than $1 billion and support over 150 jobs.



https://www.facebook.com/NewAlbanyDataCenter/









New Albany is a town of about 8,500 people located in the geographic center of Ohio, about 20 miles to the northeast of Columbus, and at an elevation of 1,000 feet.

Like Facebook's other recent data center projects, this new facility will be powered 100% by renewable energy and it will used Open Compute Project architecture and principles, including direct evaporative cooling by outdoor air.

The New Albany data center will be 900,000 square feet in size and located on a 22 acre parcel.



