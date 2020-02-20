Ericsson updates its Radio Dot for 5G

Ericsson has enhanced its Radio Dot System with a tri-band model supporting multi-band, multi-operator deployments; a new fiber solution for increased backhaul flexibility; and a model supporting 4G and 5G deployments.



The new multi-band Dot and IRU ensure higher network speeds through carrier aggregation, including support for both 4G and 5G on one Cat cable – an industry-leading solution. This creates stable and easy migration paths for service providers. The fiber solution will also allow service providers to capitalize on pre-existing fiber in buildings, showcasing the company’s flexibility in design and delivery.



Ericsson plans to ship these new solutions in the second half of 2020.



Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “Connecting people in urban environments is increasingly important as we densify networks and deliver 5G connectivity. The addition of these new products to our already strong Ericsson Radio Dot System portfolio will make it even easier to deploy high-performing indoor 5G networks, and ensure that service providers can capitalize on existing assets with increased flexibility.”



